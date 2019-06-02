Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHIL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 68,100.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $505.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.67. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.51 and a 1-year high of $202.94.

Several brokerages have commented on DHIL. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

