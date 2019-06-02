Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Allergan (AGN) a $140.00 Price Target

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has been assigned a $140.00 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

AGN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a $197.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allergan in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.95 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Allergan in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $217.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Allergan stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Allergan has a 12 month low of $120.68 and a 12 month high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,141,000 after buying an additional 726,688 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 62.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 80.9% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

