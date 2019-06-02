Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Allergan (AGN) a $140.00 Price Target

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has been assigned a $140.00 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.
AGN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a $197.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allergan in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.95 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Allergan in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $217.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.
Allergan stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Allergan has a 12 month low of $120.68 and a 12 month high of $197.00.
In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,141,000 after buying an additional 726,688 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 62.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 80.9% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
About Allergan
Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.
See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.