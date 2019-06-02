Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2020 earnings at $9.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $223.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.73.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $141.46 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 73.82% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.