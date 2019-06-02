Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 60,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 112,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,713 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,293,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $97,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RFP shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

NYSE RFP opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Resolute Forest Products’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

