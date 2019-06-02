Request (REQ) Hits Market Cap of $17.80 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Request has a total market cap of $17.80 million and $363,194.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bitbns and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Request has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $736.55 or 0.08476832 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037643 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001600 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012695 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000606 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,986,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,894,475 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, KuCoin, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bitbns, Binance, Gate.io, CoinExchange, WazirX, COSS, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, CoinPlace, IDEX, Mercatox, Koinex, Huobi Global, Coineal and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.