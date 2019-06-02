Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Stake Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,506 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 74.5% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 109.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13,200.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,319,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,212 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $437,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $1,887,438.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,876.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,472,125. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $77.73 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.97.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

