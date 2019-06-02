Remme (REM) Price Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Remme has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $279,105.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Hotbit and Kuna.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $726.19 or 0.08352800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037479 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001641 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012573 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000606 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Remme Profile

REM is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,315,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Remme is remme.io

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Gate.io, Tidex, IDEX, Hotbit and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

