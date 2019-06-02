RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RICK opened at $16.26 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $161.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RCI Hospitality stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of RCI Hospitality worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/rci-hospitality-holdings-inc-rick-declares-0-03-quarterly-dividend.html.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.