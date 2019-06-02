Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,275 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,513,000. Weatherstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

