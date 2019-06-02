Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 14,889 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,889 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,945,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after buying an additional 1,472,373 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 292,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 142,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 44.92 and a quick ratio of 44.92.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 77.15% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $457,573.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

