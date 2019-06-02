Raymond James & Associates Sells 61,714 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 39.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,714 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period.

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $77.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.15.

TPX opened at $63.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $690.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.42 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 78.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $28,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,367.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $253,255.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,998.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $529,635. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

