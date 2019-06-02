R1 RCM (RCM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCM. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

RCM stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 118.28%. The firm had revenue of $275.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in R1 RCM by 1,501.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

