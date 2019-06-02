Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quest Diagnostics exited first-quarter 2019 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues.Although Diagnostic information service revenues registered a very nominal rise, after several quarters of decline, this top-line growth can be treated as a notable rebound. The company is refocusing on its diagnostic information services wing and disciplined capital deployment. Its acquisitions and collaborations with hospitals continue to act as key drivers. We are upbeat about Quest Diagnostics’ Preferred Network partnership with UnitedHealthcare. On the flip side, the company is currently facing several reimbursement issues. Also, a rise in patient concession along with certain reserve adjustments caused a decline in revenue per requisition. Also, adjusted earnings declined on a year-over-year basis. This apart, escalating costs and a tough competitive landscape are concerns. In the past three months, the company has outperformed its industry.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho set a $106.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $152.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $4,519,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $337,864.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,848 shares of company stock worth $11,593,260. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 27,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,744,000 after buying an additional 17,107 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,116,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,341,000 after buying an additional 818,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

