Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 47.4% Higher This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $30.52 million and approximately $112,797.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00005146 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017111 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041218 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027081 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.33 or 0.02497929 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043638 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 68,163,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Liqui, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.