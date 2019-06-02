Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QTNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantenna Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Quantenna Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair downgraded Quantenna Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Quantenna Communications to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Quantenna Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.71.
QTNA opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. Quantenna Communications has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $24.63.
In other news, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,606,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,022,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the first quarter valued at $26,228,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 240.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after buying an additional 827,855 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the first quarter valued at $17,729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 31.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,230,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,146,000 after buying an additional 529,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
Quantenna Communications Company Profile
Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and the draft Wi-Fi 6 standard.
