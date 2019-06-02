Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QTNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantenna Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Quantenna Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair downgraded Quantenna Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Quantenna Communications to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Quantenna Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.71.

Get Quantenna Communications alerts:

QTNA opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. Quantenna Communications has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quantenna Communications will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,606,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,022,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the first quarter valued at $26,228,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 240.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after buying an additional 827,855 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the first quarter valued at $17,729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 31.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,230,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,146,000 after buying an additional 529,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and the draft Wi-Fi 6 standard.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Quantenna Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantenna Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.