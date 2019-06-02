QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,204,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 89,733 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $68,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $66.82 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a $90.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cfra set a $80.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $807,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 6,118 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $546,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 949,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,538. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

