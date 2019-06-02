Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Biosyent Inc. (RX) Decreased by Analyst

Biosyent Inc. (CVE:RX) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biosyent in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Biosyent’s FY2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

CVE:RX opened at C$7.57 on Friday. Biosyent has a 1 year low of C$6.52 and a 1 year high of C$10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41.

Biosyent (CVE:RX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$5.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.40 million.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository designed to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

