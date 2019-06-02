Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. Increased by William Blair (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2020 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.03.

Shares of LULU opened at $165.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $103.80 and a 1 year high of $179.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 19,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $3,197,401.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,884.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 288,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $45,000,876.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,103.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,344 shares of company stock valued at $79,873,942 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,427,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,192,000 after buying an additional 77,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,529,244,000 after buying an additional 899,080 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

