PVH (PVH) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $121.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.05.

NYSE:PVH opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. PVH has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

In related news, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $135,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 6,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $785,383.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 500.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,692,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $938,155,000 after buying an additional 936,855 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

