Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,020,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.3% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Comcast were worth $200,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $6,757,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Comcast by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 356,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,982 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,256,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,796,000 after acquiring an additional 31,279 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 141,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 55,517 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $19,838,390.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,078,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,739,493.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $43,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,537 shares of company stock worth $35,489,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $41.00 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $193.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/public-employees-retirement-association-of-colorado-increases-stake-in-comcast-co-cmcsa.html.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.