PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BCKIF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

