ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $42.41

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.90, but opened at $42.41. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 14482397 shares changing hands.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meditor Group Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,898,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $835,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

