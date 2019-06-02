PressOne Hits Market Capitalization of $14.25 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One PressOne token can currently be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. PressOne has a total market cap of $14.25 million and approximately $245,935.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00383179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.98 or 0.02188659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00160205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004165 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

