PPL (PPL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PPL Corporation is poised to gain from its capital investment plan that focuses on infrastructure projects for generation, transmission and distribution. The company expects to recover 70% of the investment by six months and 80% within a year, which will provide strong earnings visibility. It has reestablished its hedge levels to shield itself from any near-term decline in GBP. The company’s asset portfolio and business model can adapt to various market scenarios. However, shares of PPL Corporation have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company's operating expenses are rising at a higher rate compared with increase in revenues, which is exerting pressure on margin. Ongoing changes in environmental regulations and costs of compliance with environmental laws vary on a consistent basis. “

Get PPL alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. Evercore ISI downgraded PPL from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PPL from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an average rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In related news, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $7,324,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 58,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPL (PPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.