PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,670 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $18,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000.

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $137.51 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $116.62 and a 12 month high of $147.61.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

