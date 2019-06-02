Plato Gold (PGC) Trading Up 33.3%

Plato Gold Corp (CVE:PGC)’s share price was up 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 122,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 147,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.

About Plato Gold (CVE:PGC)

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. Its principal property is the Good Hope Niobium project that consists of a total of 19 claims; 263 claim units; and 4,208 hectares in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, northwest of Marathon, Ontario.

