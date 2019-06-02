Planning Solutions Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Planning Solutions Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.2% of Planning Solutions Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Planning Solutions Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294,579 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 267,182.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,025,000 after buying an additional 5,041,725 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,218,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 569.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,159,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,424,000 after buying an additional 2,687,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14,018.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,041,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,227,000 after buying an additional 3,020,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.95. The company had a trading volume of 45,309,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,859,168. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $191.32.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

