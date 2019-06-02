Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 198 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 284,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,361,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $569,462,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,187,753 shares of company stock valued at $589,529,674. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Iqvia from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.02.

Shares of IQV opened at $135.85 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $146.10. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

