Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROCK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

ROCK stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

