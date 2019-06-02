Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 12,436 Shares of General Motors (GM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 8,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $1,299,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,713.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $339,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

GM stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

