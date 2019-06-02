Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) VP Purchases $79,660.00 in Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) VP Michael R. Kunst bought 1,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael R. Kunst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Michael R. Kunst bought 500 shares of Philip Morris International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Michael R. Kunst bought 2,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.67 per share, with a total value of $211,675.00.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $77.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

