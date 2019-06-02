PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PHAS. ValuEngine lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $274.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

