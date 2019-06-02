Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 2,584 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Pettee Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. DowDuPont comprises approximately 2.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DWDP. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 118,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 108.1% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.6% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 448.3% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 23.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DWDP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DowDuPont from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DowDuPont from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on DowDuPont from $174.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on DowDuPont to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.47 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. DowDuPont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/pettee-investors-inc-sells-2584-shares-of-dowdupont-inc-dwdp.html.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.