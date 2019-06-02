Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 872,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,643 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $23,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,080,967 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $55,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,564 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,040,875 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $18,432,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $16,247,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Perficient by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,431 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 6,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $196,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $26,658.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,769,362.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,594. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

