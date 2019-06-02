Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12,075.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985,685 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $260,607,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,339 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,416,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,139,000 after purchasing an additional 766,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,642,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,023,000 after purchasing an additional 557,009 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

HON stock opened at $164.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $174.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

