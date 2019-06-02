People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Holdings Decreased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,456.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 586,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 549,017 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,858.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Galan G. Daukas sold 13,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $231,566.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $86,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,772.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,454 shares of company stock valued at $581,680. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBCT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,741,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,289. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.1775 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

