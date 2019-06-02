Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.63 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEGA. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

PEGA traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,864. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other Pegasystems news, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $32,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $100,327.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,140 shares of company stock worth $3,506,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,205,000 after acquiring an additional 85,576 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $164,000. North Run Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $9,263,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 48.0% during the first quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,863,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,130,000 after purchasing an additional 929,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

