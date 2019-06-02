PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 54.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,244,873 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,586,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 71,710 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,463,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 526,384 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,367,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 258,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,318,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35,617 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on PDLI shares. BidaskClub lowered PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDL BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

PDL BioPharma stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.53. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 10.67.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.91 million during the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

