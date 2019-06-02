Pareteum (TEUM) PT Set at $9.00 by Maxim Group

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) has been given a $9.00 target price by Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 129.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pareteum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Get Pareteum alerts:

TEUM traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,875,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,098. Pareteum has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEUM. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pareteum in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pareteum in the first quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pareteum in the first quarter worth $63,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Pareteum in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pareteum in the first quarter worth $67,000.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.