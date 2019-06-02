Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 39.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 984,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,557 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $32,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,556,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,163,000 after purchasing an additional 249,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $6,973,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 114.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Mplx Lp (MPLX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-increases-holdings-in-mplx-lp-mplx.html.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.