Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 102,121 Shares of Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 916,025 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $29,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tapestry by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 364,519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 55,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tapestry by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,883 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other Tapestry news, Director Darrell Cavens acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $210,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 102,121 Shares of Tapestry Inc (TPR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-acquires-102121-shares-of-tapestry-inc-tpr.html.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.