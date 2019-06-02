Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pacira missed estimates for earnings in first-quarter 2019, while revenues came in-line. The company changed its name to Pacira BioSciences following the acquisition of MyoScience in April 2019. Pacira’s top line mainly comprises contribution from its marketed drug Exparel. The company’s efforts to expand Exparel's label are encouraging. In April 2018, the FDA approved Exparel's label expansion to include administration via nerve block for prolonged regional analgesia. This is a positive for the company as it will further boost sales of Exparel. Pacira’s agreement with Nuance for the development/commercialization of Exparel in China is also an upside. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. The company remains heavily dependent on Exparel for growth, any setback for the drug will severely hurt the stock.”

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Securities started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 150.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.47. Pacira Biosciences has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $91.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld acquired 1,700 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $66,249.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,524.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166,933 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,807,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

