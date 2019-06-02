Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 607,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 394,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEIX shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Ethanol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $51.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $355.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. Research analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 47.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 462,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 451,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 45,081 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 22.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 79,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 97,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/pacific-ethanol-peix-stock-price-down-6-7.html.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.