Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 607,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 394,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEIX shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Ethanol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.
The stock has a market cap of $51.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 47.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 462,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 451,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 45,081 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 22.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 79,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 97,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.
Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)
Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.
