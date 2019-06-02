Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.75. Owens-Illinois also reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Owens-Illinois’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

OI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UFS upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Owens-Illinois from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Owens-Illinois to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

OI stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

In related news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 57,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $1,132,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,837.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 44,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $874,178.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,452.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

