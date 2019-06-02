Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Navigators Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Navigators Group by 1,055.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Navigators Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Navigators Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navigators Group by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Navigators Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NAVG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

NAVG stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.35. Navigators Group Inc has a one year low of $56.65 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.80 million. Navigators Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.50%. Analysts predict that Navigators Group Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Navigators Group’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Global Reinsurance segments.

