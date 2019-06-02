Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter.

ANF opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis acquired 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $74,966.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $74,966.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ANF shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush set a $23.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

