OP Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One OP Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. OP Coin has a market cap of $76,306.00 and $5.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OP Coin has traded down 48.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00067880 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00014837 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008246 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00193728 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002339 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006510 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000706 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OP Coin Profile

OP Coin (CRYPTO:OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. The official website for OP Coin is opcoin.info . The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OP Coin

OP Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OP Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

