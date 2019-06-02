Okta Inc (OKTA) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,091,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,669,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 35,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $2,877,061.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $364,715.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,684.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,462 shares of company stock valued at $54,573,997 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. SunTrust Banks cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

