O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $33,954,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hillenbrand by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 157,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,894,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,307,000 after acquiring an additional 129,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Hillenbrand by 542.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 151,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 127,729 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HI opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

