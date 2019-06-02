Nvwm LLC Purchases Shares of 3,987 Clorox Co (CLX)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48,033.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,485,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,555,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,074,000 after acquiring an additional 752,085 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,771,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,204,000 after acquiring an additional 391,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,347,000 after acquiring an additional 335,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $171.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.29.

CLX traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.81. 914,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,388. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $119.86 and a 52 week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/nvwm-llc-purchases-shares-of-3987-clorox-co-clx.html.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.